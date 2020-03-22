Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 823,863 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823,863 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

NYSE CTL opened at $9.10 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.