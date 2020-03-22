C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,096,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $85,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

