BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and TriNet Group (NASDAQ:TNET) Head-To-Head Survey

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get BSQUARE alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BSQUARE and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.52%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -15.49% -56.87% -27.15% TriNet Group 5.50% 45.67% 8.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.21 -$9.18 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $3.86 billion 0.64 $212.00 million $2.90 12.47

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.