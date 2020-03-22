Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth $16,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.