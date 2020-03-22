Brokerages Set Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Price Target at $44.80

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

LM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

LM stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,622,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after buying an additional 120,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

