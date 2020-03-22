Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $50.33

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

HIW stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after purchasing an additional 393,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,156,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

