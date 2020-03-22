Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $9.72

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.