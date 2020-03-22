Brokerages Set Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Target Price at $165.00

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE CLX opened at $177.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

