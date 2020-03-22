Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.70. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $795,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 313.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

