Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,804,785. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.