Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.