Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

