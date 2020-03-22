BRF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 21,174 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,651% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,209 put options.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.76 on Friday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $10,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 646,893 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 526,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

