BRF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 21,174 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,651% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,209 put options.
NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.76 on Friday. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $10,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 646,893 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 526,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
