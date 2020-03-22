BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXBLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get BRAMBLES LTD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BRAMBLES LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAMBLES LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.