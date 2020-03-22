BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 473.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

