Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Raised to “Outperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$205.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$200.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$200.00.

Shares of BYD opened at C$144.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$208.83. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

