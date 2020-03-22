BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and F.N.B. (NASDAQ:FNB) Head-To-Head Review

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $88.71, suggesting a potential upside of 138.22%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.80%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than F.N.B..

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 22.49% 10.77% 1.22% F.N.B. 25.13% 8.43% 1.15%

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.18 $500.76 million $7.16 5.20 F.N.B. $1.54 billion 1.43 $387.00 million $1.18 5.75

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BOK Financial beats F.N.B. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

