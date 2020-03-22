Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

