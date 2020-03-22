Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 222,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 89,236 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 79.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 179.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

