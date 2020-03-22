Blockport Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $15,930.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.