BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Buys $25,289.88 in Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,289.88.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

