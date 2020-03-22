BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

