BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 571.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

