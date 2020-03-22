Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biglari were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Biglari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $165.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.