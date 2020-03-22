BidaskClub Upgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $179.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,687,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $70,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

