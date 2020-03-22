BidaskClub Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Sell

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERIC. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

ERIC stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

