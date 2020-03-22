BidaskClub Upgrades Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) to “Hold”

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDUS. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Radius Health stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $620.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

