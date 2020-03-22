BidaskClub Upgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Buy

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Moderna stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

