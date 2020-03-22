BidaskClub Upgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Strong-Buy

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $172.90 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.16.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,745,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

