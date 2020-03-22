BidaskClub Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Hold

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

