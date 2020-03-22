BidaskClub Upgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to “Buy”

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
Shares of JOBS opened at $60.52 on Friday. 51job has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.40.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
