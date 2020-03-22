BidaskClub Upgrades 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to “Buy”

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS opened at $60.52 on Friday. 51job has a 12 month low of $57.12 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth about $29,738,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 51job by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 132,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in 51job by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in 51job by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 327,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.