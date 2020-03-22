BidaskClub Lowers Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

ITRN stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.86. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.68 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after buying an additional 224,066 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 219,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4,835.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 180,408 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.