BidaskClub Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GGAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of GGAL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

