BidaskClub Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GGAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.
Shares of GGAL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $39.22.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.
