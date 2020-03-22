BidaskClub Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Sell

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.