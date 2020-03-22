BidaskClub Lowers Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.