BidaskClub Lowers Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAY. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.
EPAY stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 226.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
