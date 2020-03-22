BidaskClub Lowers Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAY. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.92.

EPAY stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 226.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

