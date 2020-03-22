BidaskClub Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.17.
NASDAQ MDGL opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
