BidaskClub Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.17.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.