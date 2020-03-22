BidaskClub Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Strong Sell

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $88,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,290,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

