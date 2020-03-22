BidaskClub Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

