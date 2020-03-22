BidaskClub Downgrades Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Hold

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -1.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096 over the last three months. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4,492.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

