BidaskClub Downgrades Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Sell

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $126,084.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,615. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

