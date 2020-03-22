BidaskClub Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGBN. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $827.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.