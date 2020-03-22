BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BGSF. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BGSF stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.58 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 120,556 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BG Staffing during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BG Staffing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter.

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

