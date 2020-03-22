Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Best Buy worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

