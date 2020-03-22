Berenberg Bank Upgrades Softcat (LON:SCT) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,184.50 ($15.58).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 931.50 ($12.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,087.32.

Softcat (LON:SCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £150,300 ($197,711.13).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

