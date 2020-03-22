Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

Shares of WCH opened at €35.29 ($41.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a one year high of €88.66 ($103.09). The business has a fifty day moving average of €61.90 and a 200 day moving average of €65.10.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

