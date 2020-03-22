Benjamin J. Md Ansell Acquires 50,000 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,777. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AHT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

