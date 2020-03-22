Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 522.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

