Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,179 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

