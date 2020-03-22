Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

BCPC opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.09. Balchem has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Balchem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

