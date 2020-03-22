Baader Bank Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.13 ($43.17).

Shares of FPE opened at €28.95 ($33.66) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.44.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

