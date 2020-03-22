Baader Bank Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.13 ($43.17).

Shares of FPE opened at €28.95 ($33.66) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.44.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

